Pedestrian struck and killed by car on East Washington Blvd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was struck by a car and killed while walking on East Washington Blvd. Thursday night.

Fort Wayne Police officers responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the 4600 block of East Washington around 6:40 p.m.

Initial reports stated the pedestrian was injured, but once paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver was traveling eastbound on Washington when the pedestrian was struck. Witnesses report the victim was wearing dark clothing and standing in the middle of the roadway at the time of the crash.

It is unclear at this time why he was in the roadway.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the crash is still under investigation.