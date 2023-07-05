Pedestrian struck by vehicle last week dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who was struck by a vehiclelast week has died.

Loyd C. Quillen, 78 of Fort Wayne, died Sunday from his injuries.

Quillen was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, June 29 at about 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of East State Boulevard, which is near Haley Elementary School on the city’s northeast side. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says his cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.