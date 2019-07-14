Pedestrian struck by car on Hanna Street Sunday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Hanna Street early Sunday morning.

It started around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Hanna Street and McKee Street. Reports initially indicated the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, detectives found an adult man lying in the middle of Hanna Street. Paramedics determined that the man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and then transported him to an area hospital.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives indicate a car was traveling southbound on Hanna Street when the victim ran westbound across Hanna Street and in the path of the car. The driver of the car and witnesses remained on the scene until officers arrived.

The driver and witnesses are currently being interviewed by detectives.

At this time, investigators are unsure if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

Hanna Street remained closed to all traffic between Leith Street and Boltz Street which investigators processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation be the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.