Pedestrian struck and killed on Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 15.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male that had been hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Preliminary reports say the vehicle was driving southbound on Coliseum Blvd and the male victim was struck just north of Lake Ave.

Investigators say it is unclear at this time as to what the male pedestrian was doing just before he was struck. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. This incident remains under investigation.