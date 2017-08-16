Pedestrian runs into traffic in New Haven, listed in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A person is in critical condition after running into traffic in New Haven Tuesday.

The New Haven Police Department was called to an unrelated medical issue around 5:49 p.m. in the 7500 block of SR 930 W. when an officer witnessed a person run into eastbound traffic.

They were hit by a vehicle, and immediately transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor shoulder pain.

Doctors last reported the pedestrian in critical condition and going into surgery.