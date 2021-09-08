Pedestrian Killed In Pick-Up Truck Incident Tuesday Night In Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IND. (WOWO): One man is dead after a Tuesday Night Incident In Fort Wayne.

At approximately 11:37 PM, Fort Wayne Police were dispatched to the area of Anthony and Lafayette following reports of a vehicle crash with injuries. When they arrived they located an adult male lying in the middle of Lafayette Blvd.

Officers determined the crash involved a pick-up truck and a pedestrian. Paramedics determined the victim to be deceased at the scene. Preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound on Lafayette and struck the pedestrian near Anthony Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Lafayette Blvd. remained closed between Anthony and Tillman northbound for sometime while investigators processed the scene.