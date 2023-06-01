Pedestrian injured downtown in Wednesday crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Cherry Street and Main Street.

Police say a male was driving a Toyota Camry east on Main Street when an adult male pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle and was struck.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition. He did not cross at an intersection or cross walk.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.