Pedestrian hit by vehicle on I-69 dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man hit by an SUV on Interstate 69 earlier this week has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office announced this morning that 36-year-old Marcus Clopton died early Thursday from blunt force injuries. Clopton’s death is the 29th on Allen County roadways so far this year and was ruled an accident.

Police were called just before 3pm Wednesday on reports of a “suspicious person” bouncing a basketball along I-69 at the Coldwater Road exit. Shortly after, he apparently chased the ball into oncoming traffic and was hit. The crash left a portion of I-69 closed for a couple of hours.

The incident remains under investigation. The driver of the vehicle that hit Clopton was not injured.