Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash between a taxi and a pedestrian early this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 3100 block of West Coliseum Blvd., just west of Goshen Rd., at 4:05am to find a man lying in the middle of the road.

The driver of a taxi that collided with the man says he was driving eastbound on Coliseum when the man tried to cross the road and walked into his path. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Colisuem Blvd. was closed to all traffic between Goshen Rd. and Hillegas Rd. while police cleared the scene.