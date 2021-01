HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): One person was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Huntington Friday evening.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Cherry Street and W. Park Drive at approximately 6:58pm to find the victim lying there. They administered first aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details of the incident have not yet been released, and the situation is still under investigation.