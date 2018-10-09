Pedestrian critically injured after Tuesday morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and N. Clinton St.

Witnesses report a pedestrian attempted to cross over from the east side of Clinton St. to the west side, and walked into the path of a northbound passenger car.

The pedestrian was struck by the oncoming vehicle. When emergency services arrived to the scene, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Clinton St. was closed at the intersection for approximately two hours while police investigated the incident.