Payless files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another national retailer with ties to Fort Wayne is closing stores.

Payless ShoeSource has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with plans to close about 400 stores. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that all three of Fort Wayne’s Payless locations are safe, however, with only one Indiana store set to close for now.

Payless joins chains like hhgregg, Gordmans, Family Christian Stores and MC Sports, all of which have local stores and have filed for bankruptcy… with Fort Wayne’s Family Christian and MC Sports locations shutting down completely.

Brick-and-mortar retailers are blaming websites like Amazon and eBay for their troubles.