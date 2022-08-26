Pay Raise Coming For TRAA Medics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics are expected to receive $5-an-hour raises when the organization takes over its own operations next week. Rachel Guin, board president, told The Journal Gazette that Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, also known as TRAA, is moving to give raises of $5 an hour to medics and increase wages of dispatchers by $2 an hour. The decision follows a review of the ambulance authority’s operations by Washko & Associates emergency medical system consultants. The ambulance authority board made an emergency declaration about a year and a half ago after several months of noncompliance. The city’s contract requires medics to arrive to at least 90% of top-priority emergency calls with life-threatening emergencies within 8 and 1/2 minutes. -SOQ-