Paulding County to launch “Dream of a Million” campaign

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO): Paulding County officials will launch a big “quality of life” initiative next month.

According to the Paulding Progress newspaper, the County’s Vision Board will launch a campaign called “Our Dream of a Million” on July 23rd at Branch Christian Fellowship in Paulding.

Communities throughout the county have pegged about $300,000 worth of “quality of life” projects like playgrounds, parks, and a Citizens Academy at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

EDP Renewables has already made the first contribution, awarding $25,000 to the plan. They’ll also offer $3,000 matching grants for projects that are targeted at area kids or parks.

You can see the plan here.