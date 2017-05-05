House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): House Speaker Paul Ryan met with 25 community and Republican leaders in Fort Wayne Friday morning.

The breakfast, known as “The Roundtable With Speaker Paul D. Ryan,” was held at the Ramada Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. This was Ryan’s first stop after Thursday’s vote to pass the American Health Care Act. Ryan also added his support Third District Congressman Jim Banks.

Team Ryan, Prosperity Action, and the National Republican Congressional Committee all put on this event.