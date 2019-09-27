Patton sentenced to 14 years in neglect case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shane Patton was sentenced to Friday for neglect in the death of a two-year-old girl.

Patton was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with two years suspended, according to the Journal Gazette. He pleaded guilty on July 26 to two felony counts of neglect of a dependent. A third count was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Jocelyn Belcher was found dead in January 2018 with injuries consistent with abuse. The girl’s mother and Patton’s then-girlfriend, Crystal Belcher, was previously sentenced to three years in prison.