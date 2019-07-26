Patton pleads guilty to felony neglect in death of two-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

Shane Patton, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony neglect at a hearing on Friday, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Patton’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 2.

Patton was arrested in October 2018 in connection to the death of two-year-old Jocelyn Belcher. He body was found wrapped in a blanket in her home in January of last year.

Crystal Belcher, Jocelyn’s mother, is also charged in the case.

Patton was last in the news this May after he was let out on bond, then brought back to jail, after a clerical error was discovered.

