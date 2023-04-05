Pat Miller & Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita, talk about the bill that bands irreversible gender transition drugs and surgery for minors.
Pat Miller & Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita, talk about the bill that bands irreversible gender transition drugs and surgery for minors.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511