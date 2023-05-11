Pat Miller & Congressman Jim Banks

Pat Miller has his weekly chat with Congressman Jim Banks speaking about the border crisis, Trump on CNN. Could/Should Pence have sent the elector votes back to the states? All the while the debt ceiling climbs.
