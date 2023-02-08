Pat Miller & Aishah Hasnie

Pat Miller speaks with Washington D.C./Capitol Hill lead reporter for Fox News, Aishah Hasnie. They discuss responses to the State of the Union Address from inside the Capitol and China’s balloon.
