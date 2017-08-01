Pasztor’s murder sentence corrected after AG’s request

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): Amber Pasztor has been given the proper murder sentence in the eyes of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, and not much is different.

Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno still sentenced Pasztor to 130 years in prison for the deaths of Liliana Hernandez and Rene Pasztor. However, the Goshen News reports he also ordered Pasztor to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if she’s fit for serving her sentence at an Indiana Department of Correction facility or if she needs treatment for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia first.

Hill intervened on behalf of the DOC and state Division of Mental Health late last week after both claimed the judge didn’t have the authority to order treatment for Pasztor himself after she pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Pasztor is currently in Allen County Jail on a charge of murder. She’s accused of killing 66-year-old Frank Macomber. She’s next scheduled for court in Allen County on Sept. 11.