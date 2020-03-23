Pasture and Hay Field Renovations Webinar: The Do’s and Don’ts

Purdue University is hosting a free webinar on best management practices of evaluating pasture and hay fields to see if they need renovation. The webinar will also discuss the practical steps to renovate those pastures and fields, even if you’re on a budget.

Brooke Stefancik of Purdue Extension Sullivan County will host the webinar. If you’re interested, click here for the registration link.

If you’re unable to view the webinar live, you can also register to receive a link to the recording.