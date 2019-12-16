Pastor accused of sexually abusing a minor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pastor at a church in Fort Wayne is accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they learned of the accusation against Father Joseph Gaughan last week. The church says the allegation is credible and notified police.

Gaughan, who is the pastor at Most Precious Blood Church, is accused of abusing a minor more than 20 years ago while he was the associate pastor at Saint Anthony de Padua Parish in South Bend.

Gaughan has been placed on administrative leave.