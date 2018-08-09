Passport Day takes place this Saturday, 52 locations

INDIANA, (WOWO) – 52 Indiana post office locations will host a Passport Day this Saturday, August 11 at the following locations:

Current passport fees are $145 for adults, $115 for children younger than 16, and the Postal Service also offers a separate passport photo fee of $15.

To help the application process run smoothly, the Postal Service recommends the following:

Bring in proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, country or state; a previous U.S. passport; a certificate of citizenship; or a naturalization certificate. (A hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable).

Bring in proof of identity. This must be either a previous U.S. passport, a naturalization certificate; a certificate of citizenship; or a current valid driver’s license, a government I.D. or a military photo I.D.

The application must be paid by cash or check. Credit or debit cards, as well as cash or checks, may be used to cover the cost of photos and acceptance fees.

After an application is submitted, it will take approximately six weeks for the passport to be processed and returned to each customer.

Please call the individual post office for hours of operation, as they vary per location.