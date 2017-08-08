Passport Day set for Aug. 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Postal Service is hosting Passport Day throughout Indiana on Saturday, Aug. 12th to help those wanting to obtain a new passport or renew their old one.

In Fort Wayne, residents can apply for a new passport or renew theirs at the main post office located at 1501 Clinton Street.

Passport fees are $135 for adults 16 years and older, plus a $25 processing fee to the Postal Service. For those under 16, the cost is $105, which includes the fees. All applications must be paid by cash or check. Passport photos are also available for $15.

The Postal Service recommends bringing proof of American citizenship, such as a birth certificate, previous passport, certificate of citizenship, or a naturalization certificate. You must also bring proof of identity, which includes a previous U.S. passport, a naturalization certificate, a certificate of citizenship, or a current valid driver’s license, government ID or military photo ID.

Applicants under 16 must come with both parents.

For more information, call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to usps.com.