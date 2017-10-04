Passengers killed in van crash identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The two passengers killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday have been identified.

The van left the roadway on 14000 SR 1 Leo Road and struck a tree, killing two people and injuring six others.

Harvey M. Schwartz, 21 of South Whitley and Louis E. Schwartz, 17 of South Whitley, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cause of Death is blunt force trauma and Manner of Death is due to Motor Vehicle Crash for both Harvey and Louis Schwartz.

The incident is still under investigation.