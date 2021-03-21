Partnership helps local restaurants thrive during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A partnership between the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District and food delivery service Waiter on the Way announced last year seems to have paid off in a big way.

The two organizations teamed up to provide free delivery services from roughly 40 downtown restaurants between March and June 2020, later extended through December 31st, 2020, in an effort to give local residents incentive to order from local establishments and help support them in the midst of pandemic-related closures.

A new report from Downtown Fort Wayne says it worked, generating more than $2.5-million in delivery sales and over $50,000 in tips, amounting to a big increase in sales for many restaurants compared to the same time period in 2019.

The Meal Service Delivery program was funded from $207,855 of CARES Act dollars received through the State of Indiana.