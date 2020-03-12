Part 4 – COVID-19 – Community response and preparedness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the advantages the United States has, and certainly Fort Wayne and Allen County has in facing COVID-19 is the advanced preparation and plans that have been in place for some time, to address this epidemic, and the resulting pandemic if it comes to that.

What you need to know:

The United States has the world’s most advanced medical facilities and research centers and even at the small community level, our level of medical care is far superior to comparable areas in other parts of the world. In short, our medical front is ready and capable.

Our Emergency Management, from the federal to the local level has contingency plans in place for nearly every scenario, including a pandemic. The level of coordination between government, health care and private sector as well as education

Though at this time, children seem to be affected far less by the coronavirus, schools have already put plans in place and are monitoring things closely and will close if need be at the first sign of a presumptive positive test.

Where we are now:

This is an evolving epidemic with a novel, or new virus with limited transmission in the United States so far. As more lab testing becomes available, the numbers will continue to jump. Because, at this time, there is no vaccine or treatment for the SARS CoV virus, the initial strategy is to use non-pharmaceutical intervention to mitigate and contain the spread, while being ready to immediately test, treat and finally vaccinate when those resources become available.

Though vaccine development is being aggressively pursued, and testing may begin within the next few months, it likely will be a year before such a vaccine is widely available.

SARS-CoV (and the resulting COVID-19) has not reached pandemic level because it is not being spread widely through community transmission.

Local Preparedness:

The Indiana Department of Health is monitoring the situation statewide. They have a dashboard that updates daily showing where the coronavirus is, and the number of cases statewide.

Locally, Allen County’s Department of Heath activated the Community Advisory Group to directly address the coronavirus epidemic, and to get firm plans in place, should it become a pandemic and should that pandemic reach Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Nearly 200 people representing local businesses, social service agencies, foundations, first responders, schools, government agencies and healthcare among others joined a Pandemic Advisory Group Meeting at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum March 4.

The Allen County Department of Health brought together health care and virus experts to provide an accurate assessment and update on the coronavirus and COVID-19 epidemic. Discussion and planning to minimize the health, safety and economic impacts of a possible pandemic were central to the day.

The plans made are developing a coordinated, collaborative and forward thinking response if we see a pandemic and it reaches Allen County.

To be clear, the Allen County Preparedness and response plans focus on:

Novel viruses that become a pandemic provide unique challenges

Every aspect of a community is impacted – it is just a matter of where in the continuum you feel the impact

To ensure that during this critical time we can for every household: Keep the lights on Keep food on the table Keep people moving forward.



Allen County will take the following steps in the event of a pandemic:

This may include closing schools, quarantine and travel restrictions. Facilitation of early diagnosis and treatment of symptoms. Active prevention of future cases: Note that there are several clinical vaccine trials in process, but it could be 12-18 months before final approval and distribution happens. Minimizing the negative impact on the community.

Development of a community led response.

Encourage facilities to develop continuity of operation plans for extreme staff absences.

Assisting families that may be struggling with basic needs due to loss of income.

Supporting local organizations that will be serving a high-risk population.

Once again, we are seeing SARS-CoV and COVID-19 as an epidemic, but due to limited transmission in the U-S, it has not reached pandemic levels.