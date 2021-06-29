Parnell Avenue to close starting July 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parnell Avenue will be closed from Coliseum Boulevard to North Clinton Street starting Tuesday, July 5.

The closure will last approximately 45 days. During the closure, there will not be access to East California Road from Parnell Ave., with traffic detoured to Paul Shaffer Drive and North Clinton.

The $1.2 million Parnell Ave. project will include pavement patching, milling and asphalt resurfacing along with an extension of the southbound left turn lane. A median will be built with sidewalk and ADA curb ramps and street lighting will be added. The entire project is expected to be finished in December.

These improvements are part of the city’s nearly $28 million that is being invested in public works projects this year.