Parkview vaccine clinic to move to new location starting Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Parkview Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic will move to a new location starting Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The clinic will move to 3718 New Vision Drive, Building C on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

This new location will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov, call 260-266-0778 or toll free at 1-877-651-0748. Walk-ins are also accepted.

This clinic will focus on vaccinations for those 12 and older. For children ages 5-11, visit Super Shot at 1515 Hobson Road in Fort Wayne.