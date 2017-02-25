Parkview unveils “mobile medical simulation lab”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne hospital has introduced a new tool in training community hospitals and first responders.

Thanks to the donation of an ambulance from the Wabash Fire Department, Parkview Health has created a mobile medical simulation lab to provide a more realistic training experience.

The mobile lab is fully stocked and will operate much like an actual ambulance, including virtual reality systems and two cameras with microphones installed for debriefing purposes after training simulations.

The mobile lab will work in conjunction with Parkview’s Advanced Medical Simulation Lab, located within the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation in Fort Wayne, and will provide training based on different scenarios, from pediatric trauma to advanced procedures.

Parkview brought their mobile lab to the Fort Wayne Fire Department Wednesday for training on an emergency scenario.