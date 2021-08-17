Parkview to expand services at upcoming southwest campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After the pandemic forced a pause in construction, Parkview Health has revised plans for its southwest Fort Wayne campus at the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Blvd.

The healthcare provider now says it will expand the services it planned to offer there to also include specialty care clinics and a 24-hour emergency department.

“Parkview Southwest will allow us to deliver multiple levels of outpatient care in a more efficient manner, offering ‘hospital-like service without a hospital,” said John Bowen, president, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates. “This campus will meet a significant portion of patients’ care needs in one convenient location. Based on patient feedback, we are adding some of our most in-demand services to the campus, meeting more diverse clinical needs and making it easier for area residents to receive care closer to home.”

The three-story specialty outpatient center will also house lab and imaging services in addition to offerings from Parkview surgical and specialty providers, Parkview Neurosciences, Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, and Orthopedics Northeast.

As part of the redesign, their existing ambulatory surgery center on Carnegie Boulevard will also be remodeled to include more surgery and procedure rooms. The newly named Parkview Southwest Surgery Center will be used for common outpatient procedures.

An exiting medical office building at the roundabout intersection of Glencarin and Carnegie Boulevards will also be remodeled to become the Parkview Southwest Women’s and Children’s Health Center.

All of the new facilities and services will create more than 160 jobs in clinical and non-clinical roles, as well as the addition of 15 new physicians and advance practice providers.

Construction is set to begin this fall and should wrap up in 2023.