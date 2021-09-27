Parkview reopens Mirro Center vaccine clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area COVID-19 vaccination clinic has re-opened.

Parkview Health has reopened its clinic at the Mirro Center on the north side of Fort Wayne to offer booster shots to those who meet new CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends those who are most at-risk for severe COVID-19 infections, including those 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities, and those aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions, to get a booster shot of the Pfizer version of the vaccine.

Others who are eligible but not recommended for boosters:

People aged 18–49 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19.

People aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Booser shots are currently not authorized for those who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson versions.

Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a booster dose can go to ourshot.in.gov and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine, which is designated by PVAX, or call 211 for assistance.

The Parkview clinic is located at 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive and is open from 9:30am to 5:30pm Monday through Friday. It’s recommended that you bring your vaccination card with you, and appointments are strongly recommended.