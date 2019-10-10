Parkview receives “farm to school” grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health has received a $34,000 federal grant to start a “Farm to School” program with area school districts.

The money is coming from the US Department of Agriculture.

Parkview says they plan on working with at least five area school districts – Northwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools, Lakeland Schools, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools – to come up with a program that not only teaches kids about agriculture and healthy foods but also brings those foods right into their schools.

“This program is a great opportunity to not only teach students about healthy foods available in their area, but also bring those foods right into their school,” said Kylee Bennett, Youth Well-Being coordinator, Parkview Health. “This program is a natural extension of our relationships with local school districts and will allow us to make a deeper impact on the health of children in our communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to create a program that will help local schools connect with local farmers.”

“The initiative proposed by Parkview is an excellent fit for Northwest Allen County Schools, in that, we have an agricultural program at Carroll High School that is outstanding, the participation of our students in FFA and 4-H is strong, and our growing culinary arts classes have received state recognition,” said Gloria Shamanoff, assistant superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools. “With this foundation in place, the Farm to School initiative is a perfect extension to what opportunities are already available to our students. We are grateful that the Parkview family asked us to join the initiative.”