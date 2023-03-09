Parkview Receives Accreditation For New OB-GYN Graduate Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health has received accreditation once again for a graduate medical education program. This is the fifth graduate medical education program and Parkview officials said Wednesday that a state board recently approved about $3 million in extension grants to support training.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education has awarded initial accreditation for Parkview’s new OB-GYN program that is slated to start in the summer of 2024. The new four-year training program will accept five resident physicians per year, for a total of 20 resident physicians at full capacity, according to a release from Parkview.

Overall Parkview’s is the third OB-GYN residency program in Indiana and the first outside Indianapolis. Parkview had already received $1.5 million in grants from the Medical Education Board.