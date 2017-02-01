Parkview promoting heart health awareness throughout the month of February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s “National Heart Month” and Parkview Health is joining the heart health awareness campaign by holding a series of heart healthy events throughout February.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States, killing more than 370,000 people each year. Heart disease is also the number one killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. However, health professionals believe, knowing the facts about heart health, can help reduce the risks for developing the disease.

To support spreading the facts about heart disease in the community, the Parkview Heart Institute (PHI) has announced the following events and activities to help create awareness:

Lighting up the Parkview Heart Institute:

Feb. 1 – 28

Red landscape lighting and a red, heart-shaped light will shine on the west side of PHI throughout the month.

Healthy Heart Check-up Day:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Hospital visitors and community members are invited to stop by the cafeteria at Parkview Regional Medical Center for blood pressure checks and consultation with a cardiovascular nurse. Guests can also take part in “Ask the RD”, where a cardiology registered dietician will answer questions about nutrition and share heart-healthy recipes.

National Wear Red Day:

Friday, Feb. 3

Parkview co-workers are invited to help raise awareness of heart disease by wearing red on this national awareness day. Media are invited to drop in on co-workers for a photo opportunity – contact Jessica Miller for more information.

Lighting up the Martin Luther King bridge:

Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 4

In recognition of National Heart Month, special lights will illuminate the bridge beginning 30 minutes before dusk on Feb. 3 and remain on until 30 minutes after dawn on Feb. 4.

Monthly meeting of the WomenHeart Support Network of PHI:

Feb. 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

Parkview Center for Healthy Living (Parkview Regional Medical Center, Entrance 2C)

This local support group for women with heart disease is entering its third year of programs and support for newly-diagnosed women. Four local volunteers, also known as WomenHeart Champions, will facilitate the meeting. All female cardiac patients from the area are invited to attend.

Love Your Heart Expo:

Thursday, Feb. 16

Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation

The FREE Love Your Heart Expo will feature two sessions – one at 11 a.m. and one at 5:30 p.m. – and will include a presentation from a cardiologist, learning centers, health screenings at no cost or reduced cost, hand massages and refreshments. Those interested in attending may RSVP online at www.parkview.com/heart.

“Cupid Cab” at Parkview Health:

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Parkview’s rendition of “Cash Cab” will surprise co-workers traveling to/from work in Parkview’s co-worker shuttle with heart health trivia and fun prizes. Media are invited to ride-along and should contact Jessica Miller for more information.