FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation will start offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Walk-ins will only be available between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with availability from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Walk-in vaccinations are based on the clinic’s capacity each day.

However, Parkview officials still strongly encourage setting up an appointment.

To schedule your COVID-19 vaccination, call 211 or click here.