Parkview makes concession for Slocum Pointe opponents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A victory for those against an affordable-housing project on the north side of Fort Wayne.

The developers of the Slocum Pointe project are now going to limit eligibility to those with disabilities or ages 55 and over, according to the Journal Gazette.

The announcement also came with Parkview Health, the current owner of the property, making $84,000 in neighborhood infrastructure upgrades before handing off the former Frances Slocum Elementary School property to Keller Development.

Neighbors opposed the original project, which offered affordable-housing units for all, not just seniors, arguing its density would’ve put a “strain” on the neighborhood and changed its “character.”