Parkview listed among best hospitals in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne hospital is among the top 10 hospitals in the state.

U.S. News & World Report has released its annual “best hospitals” list, which includes state-by-state rankings as well as a comparison of specialties and hospitals on a national basis. While no hospitals from Indiana made it into the Top 20 nationally, Parkview Regional Medical Center came in at 10th best in Indiana, tied with St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.

The best hospital in the country, according to the report, is the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, followed by the Cleveland Clinic, then Johns Hopkins Hospital.

See the full list here.