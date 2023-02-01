Parkview Health opens clinic at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health says the Parkview Physicians Group clinic at Electric Works is now open. The location includes a family medicine office, a walk-in clinic, and an on-site lab.

The health system says PPG had a soft opening in December and saw a limited number of patients. Now, it is fully operational with all providers accepting new patients.

The clinic at the mixed-use innovation district also includes a pharmacy.

“Electric Works is an innovative project, and this clinic is taking an innovative approach to care,” said Joshua Kline, MD, chief medical officer, Parkview Physicians Group. “With integrated care coordination and access to essential services, we believe the enhanced primary care model will create improved health outcomes alongside an enriched patient experience.”

The PPG Electric Works clinic will have four providers on staff, including two MDs, a nurse practitioner and a physician’s assistant.