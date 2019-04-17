Parkview Health named one of America’s Best Employers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Health was named one of America’s Best Employers in Forbes magazine.

The America’s Best Employers list ranks the top 500 employers across 25 industries. Parkview Health ranked 171st.

The hospital also ranked 16th in the “healthcare and social services” industry, which capped at 25 organizations. Parkview Health was the only organization in Indiana to be named in this category.

Evaluations were based on two distinct criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. The responses were analyzed on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means “I wouldn’t recommend my employer under any circumstances” and 10 means “I would definitely recommend my employer.” Indirect recommendations: Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Employees were also also to give their opinions on work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Click here for the full Forbes list.