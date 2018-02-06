Parkview Health, Lutheran Health Network “talking” over IU Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): They say politics can make for “strange bedfellows.” It seems competition can, too.

Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health have been considered rivals in northeast Indiana, from a healthcare provider perspective.

But the recent announcement that Indiana University Health would be entering the market, having already opened a Riley Children’s Health specialty clinic in town and with plans for an adult clinic, Lutheran CEO Paula Autry announced to the Fort Wayne Rotary Club that she’s been having “quiet talks” with Parkview’s leadership over the new competitor.

Still, the Journal Gazette reports that Autry says she welcomes competition, saying “it makes us stronger.”