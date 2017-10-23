Parkview Health looks to fill 850 job positions at employment expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Health is looking to fill more than 850 open positions during the upcoming employment expo.

The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.

Positions are open across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including more than 300 newly-created positions.

Jobs are available in both clinical and non-clinical settings, including positions for registered nurses, LPNs, surgical technologists and medical assistants; hosts, cooks and housekeepers; administrative and clerical roles, and more.

Benefits are available for positions that require 24 hours or more per week, including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, retirement plans, sign-on and performance-based bonuses.

Guests who travel 50 miles or more to attend the expo will be offered a $50 gas card. All guests will also be entered to win one of two iPad Pros.

Those interested in the event must register. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews may also be conducted.

View all current job openings here.