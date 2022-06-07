Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education Adds Two Accredited Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As Parkview staff are preparing for the arrival of its first resident physicians, the Parkview Health Graduate Medical Education program is already expanding. The expansion is in addition to its internal medicine and general surgery programs, which will welcome resident physicians in June. Parkview has added a transitional year program and a physical medicine and rehabilitation program. Parkview has received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for all four programs. Transitional year is a one-year program, approved for 12 resident physicians per year, that serves as a prerequisite for advanced medical residencies, including physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as other specialty programs. Recruitment for transitional year resident physicians will begin in September, with the first class arriving for orientation in June of 2023. Physical medicine and rehabilitation will be a three-year program, with two resident physicians entering the program each year. The first resident physicians in this program will start their training in July of 2024.