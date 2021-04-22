Parkview Health earns critical accreditation for new residency programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Parkview Health has earned initial accreditation for its new general surgery and internal medicine residency programs which will attract, train and retain new physicians to the region.

Dr. Susan Steffey says that without the accreditation, the programs would not exist, and that now that they’ve earned this milestone, promotion of the new residency programs can proceed nationwide.

Steffey said that Parkview will be conducting interviews starting this fall, and will participate in a national matching organization, known as “The Match”. The organization matches prospects up with potential programs across the country based upon needs and things the graduates are looking for.

The first residents will enter the new programs next July.