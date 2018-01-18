Parkview Field to host fifth annual High School Baseball Series this spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Field will host the fifth annual Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series again this spring.

The games are scheduled between April 24 and May 10, and feature 22 different Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio high schools, plus Fort Wayne’s University of Saint Francis and Indiana Tech.

Parkview Sports Medicine will underwrite the costs for the games, and for every $5 ticket sold, $4 will be donated to the schools. The remaining $1 goes toward Parkview Field’s Ballpark Maintenance and Improvement Fund.

Each game will include giveaways, entertainment and concessions. Players will also have their headshots up on Parkview Field’s video board.

All 12 games are scheduled to be broadcast live on TV (Comcast Network 81) and radio (ESPN Radio 106.7 FM).

The game schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 24

Indiana Tech vs. Saint Francis (3:30 p.m.)

Heritage vs. South Adams (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 25

Manchester vs. Whitko (4:30 p.m.)

North Side vs. South Side (7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 26

Leo vs. New Haven (4:30 p.m.)

Antwerp vs. Edgerton (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 8

Eastside vs. Lakeland (4:30 p.m.)

West Noble vs. Central Noble (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 9

Concordia vs. Wayne (4:30 p.m.)

Snider vs. Northrop (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 10