Parkview DeKalb Hospital Acquires Land for New Facility

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Parkview DeKalb Hospital are looking to expand its footprint as the hospital says it has acquired nearly 77 acres outside of Auburn for $7 million for the construction of a new healthcare facility.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the site is located on the northwest corner of I-69 and State Road 8. The hospital says it is beginning a study to evaluate the future healthcare needs for the area in order to determine the type of facility that will be built and the services it will provide.

Parkview says it is also considering other multi-use developments for the property in addition to a new healthcare facility. The hospital did not provide an estimated time frame for the study to be completed.