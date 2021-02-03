Parkview defends billing practices in wake of NYT article

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne-based healthcare system has found itself on the defensive after an article from the New York Times.

Parkview Health says an article that details their use of lien laws in billing and collection procedures uses outdated information, according to the Journal Gazette.

The Times reported that Parkview was among a number of hospitals nationwide that would bypass insurers to charge patients the full amount for healthcare procedures, which would often be a difference of thousands of dollars.

In the case cited by the Times, the amount was five times what the patient would’ve been charged had Parkview gone through her insurer instead of billing her directly by placing a lien on her account.

Parkview says they’ve always complied with state laws like the Indiana Hospital Lien Act, which is what they were following at the time, and the healthcare provider adds they’ve stopped using that practice after being ordered to by an Allen County judge last June.