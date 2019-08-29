Parkview awarded $725,000 grant to expand opioid treatment programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Behavioral Health has been awarded a $725,000 grant.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded the funds through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The grant will allow Parkview to expand opioid treatment programs in rural counties throughout northeast Indiana.

The grant will help grow Parkview’s Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) clinic program, which was established in 2018, with the goal of establishing an integrated system of MAT clinics that consist of an urban “hub” and rural “spokes” throughout northeast Indiana. The clinics will work to combat substance abuse disorders, including opioid abuse disorder.

Parkview is one of 12 grantees who received Rural Communities Opioid Response Program awards from HRSA to establish and/or expand MAT clinics in 2019.