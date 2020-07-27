Parkview/Anthem deal about to expire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time is almost up for the Fort Wayne area’s biggest healthcare provider to reach a new deal with one of the nation’s largest insurers.

A contract between Anthem of Indiana and Parkview Health expires at 11:59pm Tuesday night, meaning that all Parkview doctors, facilities, and services will be considered “out-of-network” for Anthem users unless a new deal is reached.

A statement on the Parkview website says the company is “committed to finding a patient-centered solution,” adding they have presented Anthem with several options that will “lower costs not only for patients but also for employers.”

Money has been a big sticking point; Anthem says Parkview charges them four times what Medicare pays for the same care.